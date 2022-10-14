TTUHSC hosting lecture that focuses on mental health in athletes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The “Maintaining Mental Toughness Under Pressure” lecture will focus on mental health in athletes next weekend at Hodgetown.

The lecture is hosted by Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Northwest Texas Behavioral Health and Texas Panhandle Centers.

Behavioral Health and Texas Panhandle Centers will host the annual Hugh A. Pennal Lecture Series.

This year’s lecture will feature Paddy Steinfort, who is a performance coach for the Boston Red Sox, host of Toughness podcast and an advisor to the U.S. Army.

“A lot of professional athletes that are bringing mental health into the kind of their focus. There are so many needs that are not being met and we want to be able to provide some resources for people,” said Martha Del Toro, marketing director at Northwest Texas Healthcare System.

Steinfort also previously worked with Patrick Mahomes as his performance coach.

“He uses a range of techniques that help players keep their minds clear and focused on performing even when they’re not feeling,” said Kevin Friemel, major gifts officer at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

Del Toro says though the focus of the lecture will be focused on athletes, anyone who attends will benefit from it.

“His techniques will help all who attend but the athletes side of that is a unique perspective that hasn’t been brought before,” said Del Toro.

With the increase of professionals speaking on mental health, it is important for the public to have resources and be able to get help if needed.

“All these professional athletes that are being open about their mental health is helping the stigma to identifying that everyone has a mental health lead and there should never be any reason why you don’t seek help,” said Del Toro.

The event will be held at Hodgetown on, Oct. 18, at 5:30 p.m.

RSVP to the free event click here.

