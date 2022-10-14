Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Purdue student accused of killing roommate charged with murder, held without bond

A judge ordered that 22-year-old Jin Mi Sha, now charged with murder, be held without bond and must remain in police custody ahead of his trial. (Source: WRTV)
By Adam Schumes
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WRTV) - The Purdue University student accused of stabbing his roommate to death in their on-campus dorm room this month appeared in court Thursday.

A judge ordered that 22-year-old Jin Mi Sha, now charged with murder, be held without bond and must remain in police custody ahead of his trial.

Police say Sha’s Oct. 5 attack on his roommate Varun Manish Chheda, 20, was unprovoked.

Sha’s defense attorney had no comment in the courtroom as his client was formally charged with murder.

A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf.

If convicted of murder, Sha could face anywhere from 45 to 65 years in prison.

No trial date has been set. Sha is due back in court on Dec. 2.

A memorial site for Chheda has been set up on Purdue’s campus, where students have left notes, cards and flowers.

Copyright 2022 WRTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound I-27 has been shutdown due to a fatal crash resulting in the death of two people.
DPS: Alcohol believed to be a factor of crash resulting 2 dead on I-27 and McCormick
gas spill
40 gallons of gas spills after car drives off with gas pump at Toot’n Totum in south Amarillo
Macy's is bringing Toy R Us to every U.S. store in time for the holiday season.
Toys R Us announces October in-store specials celebrating grand reopening
17-year-old Eleazar Suarez has been charged for assaulting two public officials at the...
Teen accused of shooting deputy, firefighter at Tri-State Fair booked in jail
TXDOT AMARILLIO
TxDOT warns drivers of Traffic Switch from West Hollywood to Soncy

Latest News

A Kroger Mobile Market is shown in the Louisville, Kentucky, area. Kroger is seeking to expand...
Kroger seeks to create grocery giant in $20B Albertsons bid
FILE - A U.S. official says the Defense Department has gotten a request from Elon Musk to take...
Officials: Musk seeks US funds for Ukraine satellite network
Six states have filed a challenge in court.
Judge to decide challenge that seeks to halt President’s student loan forgiveness plan
Six states have filed a challenge in court.
Multiple legal challenges to shut down President’s student loan forgiveness plan
Handout photo issued by Just Stop Oil of two protesters who have thrown tinned soup at Vincent...
Climate protesters throw tomato soup on Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ painting