Property management experts share why rental market is in high demand

By Danielle Salazar
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Inflation, interest rates, and demand are all factors that are playing a role in today’s expensive rental market.

Property management companies are seeing a shift since the COVID-19 pandemic home rentals and apartments and apartments are in high demand due to interest rates forcing buyers out of the housing market.

“Since COVID we are now we’re seeing people move around again and prices have come up dramatically well because interest rates have come up tremendously,” said Paul French, owner of French & Co.

Interest rates have come up from 2.5 percent to 7.9 percent this year and compared to a year ago, apartments in Amarillo have recorded a 11.9 percent rent increase and rental houses take up more than 40-percent of the housing market.

