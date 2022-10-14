Who's Hiring?
Barrio Neighborhood partners with Education Credit Union to host free homebuyers class

The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee has partnered with the Education Credit Union to offer a free home buyer and home improvement education class.(Barrio Neighborhood)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee has partnered with the Education Credit Union to offer a free home buyer and home improvement education class.

On Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m. a free class entitled, Mortgage Made Manageable, will be hosted at the Alamo Center to help encourage home ownership and home improvement.

There will be three guest speakers at the event including Erica Robles and Colten Hibbs from the Education Credit Union, as well as a guest speaker from Latham Hometown Realty, Monica Mata.

During the class the speakers will talk about available homes for sale by a local realtor, the process to get mortgage or home improvement financing, tips for becoming a successful home owner, and partners and resources available to future home owners.

Anyone from the community is invited to attend the event and participate in the free class. Spanish interpreters will be available for those who need it.

There will be free bottled water, food, and four $100 gifts given away as door prizes provided by the Education Credit Union.

Dos Hermanos food truck will be at the event from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. to serve free food.

