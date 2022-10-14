Amarillo Police Department receives new attachments for bomb robot

Who's Hiring?
By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After at least 15 years the Amarillo Police Department has a new bomb robot with four new attachments and more on the way.

The new bomb robot was received earlier this year. The department has received four attachments for it so it can provide safety for the community and our officers in new ways.

The department says that they are ordering more attachments and hopes to have bomb team members trained and ready so the new tool can go into use in 2023.

Corporal Jeb Hilton, spokesman for APD, says, “It is something that is going to provide safety for not only us for the community, we’re going to be able to use it in a lot more situations than we did before to make sure that the community is getting the service that they deserve from the police department.”

The new bomb robot differs from the old one in a variety of different ways:

  • New Technology
  • Lighter in weight
  • More compact
  • Can travel farther
  • Battery life lasts longer
  • Can climb stairs

“When it comes to not having to get as close to some of these scenes not having to send a bomb tech into a house or a building when it it could be dangerous for them, it’s not that we would want to sacrifice a robot we would definitely rather send a robot in than a person if we can keep them as far away from the scene as possible, the better,” says Hilton.

The bomb team says the community should be excited about this new tool. Hilton says anytime the department can get its hands on something to make our officers safer and community safer they are thrilled.

“Even if we don’t have to use it all the time being able to have access to a tool like that is always a plus, having it for the safety issue is definitely number one for us,” says Hilton

Corporal Jeb Hilton assures that this new tool is sure to benefit not only Amarillo, but the entire Panhandle soon.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

