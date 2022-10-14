AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A 50/50 weekend across the Panhandle. A sunny start will give way to increasing clouds on Saturday. Saturday night a cold front will push from north to south across the region as an upper level low pressure area approaches from the west. The combination of the upper low and the cooler air will increase the chance for showers overnight Saturday and through the day on Sunday. Once the storm system moves by on Monday the rest of next week looks quiet with near average temperatures.

