40 gallons of gas spills after car drives off with gas pump at Toot’n Totum in south Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said about 40 gallons of gasoline spilled after a car drove off with the nozzle still in the fuel tank at a Toot’n Totum in south Amarillo.

Thursday evening about 6:22 pm., a person was filling up their car at the Toot’n Totum on 3201 S. Coulter St. and forgot to remove the nozzle, said Amarillo Fire Department.

The car ripped the hose from the pump, causing the fuel to continue to spill out.

An employee at the gas station turned the emergency shutoff switch.

About 6:26 p.m., AFD crews arrived and declared a Level II Hazmat at 6:44 pm.

Crews blocked off the spillage up the driveways and put absorbent to prevent a runoff.

About 40 plus gallons spilled. OEM and EPA were contacted for further guidance.

gas spill (Courtesy: JT Nordyke)

