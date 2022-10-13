Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

West Plains plays Levelland in ‘Game of the Week’ matchup

VIDEO: West Plains plays Levelland in ‘Game of the Week’ matchup
By KJ Doyle
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Levelland Lobos come into Happy State Bank Stadium to take on the West Plains Wolves in this week’s Game of the Week.

The Wolves first taste of district play featured a lengthy road trip and lengthy lightning delay, but they still managed to hold a highly touted 6-1 Seminole team to its second lowest scoring output of the season.

Now, the wolves return home in search of the next step. The first district win in school history against Levelland.

“First of all, Levelland is well coached.” West Plains’ Adam Cummings said when asked about the matchup. “Coach Leong does a really good job there. They’ve got athletes. So, again, you throw the record out. Don’t look at the record. The reality is, we don’t ever focus on our opponent in terms of what we’ve gotta take care of week-in and week-out. We’ve gotta focus on us, focus on getting better. This week for us, it’s about mental errors, cleaning up our game, not having penalties, not turning the ball over. This is just another week we’ve gotta focus on that.”

Levelland sits at 1-6 so far this season, but the Wolves players know first-hand what can happen if you underestimate a team just based on their record. It’s something their opponents from earlier this season may have fallen victim to.

“The record isn’t the best, but they have really good coaches.” West Plains left tackle Duke Blaser said on the Lobos. “Our record wasn’t the best either. We had lost three straight games and then we had got a three [game] win streak the next couple weeks. So, we can’t be over-confident. We’ve gotta go in there with a level head, be focused, be prepared for anything.”

The Wolves certainly would’ve taken a win last week, but if they can take care of business, that first district win coming in front of their home fans would be pretty special.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound I-27 has been shutdown due to a fatal crash resulting in the death of two people.
I-27 at McCormick now open after crash resulting in 2 dead
17-year-old Eleazar Suarez has been charged for assaulting two public officials at the...
Teen accused of shooting deputy, firefighter at Tri-State Fair booked in jail
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash resulting in one dead in Randall...
1 dead after crash in Randall County
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
A man is facing federal charges after officials found around $760,000 worth of drugs during a...
Man facing federal charges after officials find $760,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Potter County

Latest News

KFDA SPORTS DRIVE STUDIO B
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Panhandle Football HC, Dane Ashley
sports
PICK EM'S: Experts pick their teams for week 8 of The Wrap Up
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Amarillo Wranglers HC, Harry Mahood