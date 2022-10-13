West Plains plays Levelland in ‘Game of the Week’ matchup

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Levelland Lobos come into Happy State Bank Stadium to take on the West Plains Wolves in this week’s Game of the Week.

The Wolves first taste of district play featured a lengthy road trip and lengthy lightning delay, but they still managed to hold a highly touted 6-1 Seminole team to its second lowest scoring output of the season.

Now, the wolves return home in search of the next step. The first district win in school history against Levelland.

“First of all, Levelland is well coached.” West Plains’ Adam Cummings said when asked about the matchup. “Coach Leong does a really good job there. They’ve got athletes. So, again, you throw the record out. Don’t look at the record. The reality is, we don’t ever focus on our opponent in terms of what we’ve gotta take care of week-in and week-out. We’ve gotta focus on us, focus on getting better. This week for us, it’s about mental errors, cleaning up our game, not having penalties, not turning the ball over. This is just another week we’ve gotta focus on that.”

Levelland sits at 1-6 so far this season, but the Wolves players know first-hand what can happen if you underestimate a team just based on their record. It’s something their opponents from earlier this season may have fallen victim to.

“The record isn’t the best, but they have really good coaches.” West Plains left tackle Duke Blaser said on the Lobos. “Our record wasn’t the best either. We had lost three straight games and then we had got a three [game] win streak the next couple weeks. So, we can’t be over-confident. We’ve gotta go in there with a level head, be focused, be prepared for anything.”

The Wolves certainly would’ve taken a win last week, but if they can take care of business, that first district win coming in front of their home fans would be pretty special.

