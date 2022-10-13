Who's Hiring?
‘We’re getting awful close’: City of Amarillo moving closer to twice a week residential collections

Since July, residential dumpster collections are only being picked up once a week, and Amarillo city leaders say staffing shortages are to blame.(KFDA)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Since July, residential dumpster collections are only being picked up once a week, and Amarillo city leaders say staffing shortages are to blame.

Now, the city of Amarillo Public Works Department says it is moving closer to hiring more drivers.

“We have some positions that have been hired and should be starting within the next couple of weeks, so our CDL force is starting to come up, we’re not quite there yet, but we’re getting awful close,” said Donny Hooper, director of public works, city of Amarillo.

If all goes as planned, the department should be back to around 30 employees in its residential force.

“We’re still needing to be at 42 to be in full force in residential but again, that’s a pretty good sign when we were down around 20,” said Hooper.

In order to go back to twice a week collections, Hooper says 36 drivers are needed.

He believes the increase in wages going from $16 to $19 an hour is attracting more applicants.

For those who do not have a CDL, there is a new program underway called “The Apprentice Program.”

“We’re going to have an opportunity to spend some time with people while they’re getting their CDL to train them up and get them associated with those trash trucks and all the mechanisms that are in there,” said Hooper.

Hooper also mentions the department has seen great success with its roll-off containers, which are placed at library locations and some parks.

In just one month, it collected more than 350 tons of trash.

For residents still having issues with trash collection, you are asked to call the public works department.

“We have drivers everyday, what they do is they are not assigned to a route, but they are able to go around and service places where we have requests for additional pickups because the dumpsters are getting to full,” said Alan Harder, assistant director of public works, city of Amarillo.

If you have a CDL and want to work for the city, it also asks you to contact the department.

For more information, call (806) 378-6813.

