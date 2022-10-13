TxDOT warns drivers of Traffic Switch from West Hollywood to Soncy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT is warning drivers of a traffic switch on westbound frontage road from West Hollywood to Soncy.

At Noon today, westbound and eastbound traffic will move to the newly opened eastbound frontage road, with 2 lanes in each direction.

TxDOT has advised everyone to stay aware of traffic pattern changes and to drive with caution.

