TxDOT warns drivers of Traffic Switch from West Hollywood to Soncy
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT is warning drivers of a traffic switch on westbound frontage road from West Hollywood to Soncy.
At Noon today, westbound and eastbound traffic will move to the newly opened eastbound frontage road, with 2 lanes in each direction.
TxDOT has advised everyone to stay aware of traffic pattern changes and to drive with caution.
