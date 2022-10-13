Who's Hiring?
TxDOT warns drivers of Traffic Switch from West Hollywood to Soncy

TXDOT AMARILLIO
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT is warning drivers of a traffic switch on westbound frontage road from West Hollywood to Soncy.

At Noon today, westbound and eastbound traffic will move to the newly opened eastbound frontage road, with 2 lanes in each direction.

TxDOT has advised everyone to stay aware of traffic pattern changes and to drive with caution.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

