Transcending Limits Cancer Screening fair event for LGTBQ+ set for Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Transcending Limits Cancer Screening fair event for the LGTBQ+ community is this Saturday.

The health fair runs from 10:00 a.m. to noon on Oct. 15 at the Atrium, 6900 I-40 in suite 230.

Transcending Limits will guide the LGTBQ+ community through screenings for breast and cervical cancer, and encourage HPV vaccinations.

Vendors at the fair include Cenikor, Haven Health Clinics, Panhandle Breast Health, Panhandle Community Services, PASO, Region 16 Education Service Center, and Somrando El Sueno.

The program includes about 30 mammograms and a part-time coordinator position.

For more information, email judy@pbh-ama.org

