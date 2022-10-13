‘This belongs to everybody’: Hidden Cross Bar Ranch could soon see public access

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - North of Amarillo is the hidden Cross Bar Ranch that is a 12 thousand acre of federally owned land and it is being preserved for recreational use.

Cross Bar Ranch is owned by the Bureau of Land Management, which is very uncommon in Texas.

This land is the only BLM land in Texas. It acquired back in the 1930s and was originally used as the center of helium operations for a helium reserve.

It is in the Canadian River Break; three creeks run through it, one being West Amarillo creek where Amarillo got it’s name. The land is really only 15 minutes from downtown but unfortunately, there is no public access.

‘Friends of Cross Bar Ranch’ is looking into federal grants to build a road that would access the land from US 287

Wes Reeves, spokesperson for ‘Friends of Cross Bar ‘says, “This is our land, this belongs to everybody.”

He assures the public that this land would strictly be used for recreational purposes like hiking, biking, camping, and horseback riding.

Right now, there are a lot of grants being applied for. In order for these grants to be provided, the grants need to be matched.

“The big effort will be going into the community and raising the money; initially two to three million dollars just to get access to it. In the future we will want to develop campsites and other amenities.”

Trails have already been established, so the land is basically ready now. The public is able to access the land now through ‘Trail Days’.

Trail days take place on Saturdays where eager residents can meet at a certain place to be escorted through private land in order to get to Cross Bar.

“Years down the road, this is going to be something we look back on and are proud of, much like when Palo Duro was established, we have that opportunity here for that legacy, ” says Reeves.

It has been estimated that in 3 to 5 years there will be public access from US 287, it all depends on how fast the money is raised.

Reeves says this would be a reason for people to come and stay in Amarillo and a site that could bring in a lot of dollars.

For more information on how to open Cross Bar, click here.

