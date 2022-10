AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Street Volkswagen will be hosting the Amarillo Annual Volkswagen Car Show this Saturday.

The event will be on Oct. 15, starting at 10 a.m. at Street Volkswagen in Amarillo.

There will be food, drinks, music and prizes.

It's SLUG BUG week! See you all Saturday, October 15th! The FUN begins at 10am. If you haven't registered, you can still register that morning! #StreetVWStrong Posted by Street Volkswagen of Amarillo on Tuesday, October 11, 2022

