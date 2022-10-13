Shi Lee’s asking for donations for 7th annual Trunk or Treat

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Shi Lee’s is asking for items to be donated for its annual Trunk or Treat event to help children in need this winter in Amarillo.

“Me being a single father, I realize kids are running into school freezing. We just wanted to do something to try to fill that void,” said Tremaine Brown, owner of Shi Lee’s and president of the Vessel of Humanity and Compassion.

Brown and Shi Lee’s is asking for the community to donate coats, gloves, and other winter gear to help provide the items for children who may not have them going into the colder months.

“I set a goal of 1,000 coats this year, about halfway there, got about two and a half weeks,” said Brown.

Brown said the need is ever growing and he wants to help parents in the area — especially with holidays right around the corner.

“There’s always a huge need and with Thanksgivings and Christmas right around the corner, budgets get tight, and this is just another way that my restaurant as well as my foundation, tries to be a part of the community and strengthen the community and make sure your kids know that we are always thinking about them and we love them,” said Brown.

To donate visit Shi Lee’s, or click here.

