Portales medical group receives $184,000 for rural health

PORTALES, New Mexico (KFDA) - The Mental Health Resources group in Portales received $184,000 in state grants to provide health services to its area.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development said the money will be used to buy laptops, speakers, microphones, webcams and training services for staff to provide mental health services.

Mental Health Services services Portales, Tucumcari, and Ft. Sumner.

The USDA awarded a total of $110 million in grants nationwide in the U.S.

The grants were given to help 208 rural health care organizations expand critical services for millions of people.

These grants will support hospitals and clinics in rural areas so they can build, renovate and equip health care facilities.

