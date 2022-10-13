Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Portales medical group receives $184,000 for rural health

USDA - U.S. Department of Agriculture logo.
The Mental Health Resources group in Portales received $184,000 in state grants to provide health services to its area.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTALES, New Mexico (KFDA) - The Mental Health Resources group in Portales received $184,000 in state grants to provide health services to its area.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development said the money will be used to buy laptops, speakers, microphones, webcams and training services for staff to provide mental health services.

Mental Health Services services Portales, Tucumcari, and Ft. Sumner.

The USDA awarded a total of $110 million in grants nationwide in the U.S.

The grants were given to help 208 rural health care organizations expand critical services for millions of people.

These grants will support hospitals and clinics in rural areas so they can build, renovate and equip health care facilities.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound I-27 has been shutdown due to a fatal crash resulting in the death of two people.
I-27 at McCormick now open after crash resulting in 2 dead
17-year-old Eleazar Suarez has been charged for assaulting two public officials at the...
Teen accused of shooting deputy, firefighter at Tri-State Fair booked in jail
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash resulting in one dead in Randall...
1 dead after crash in Randall County
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
A man is facing federal charges after officials found around $760,000 worth of drugs during a...
Man facing federal charges after officials find $760,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Potter County

Latest News

3 Amarillo area teachers honored for Teachers Rise for September
3 Amarillo area teachers honored for Teachers on the Rise for September
Introducing the Future of Panhandle Innovation
Innovation Outpost offering event to learn skills for new careers
It is a drive up and drop off set up.
BBB hosting Free Fall Shred day this Saturday
Street Volkswagen hosting 9th annual Volkswagen Car Show this Saturday
Street Volkswagen hosting 9th annual Volkswagen Car Show this Saturday