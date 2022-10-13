Who's Hiring?
Palo Duro scores 70 points while celebrating 70th anniversary of Carver Dragons state championship

VIDEO: Palo Duro scores 70 points while celebrating 70th anniversary of Carver Dragons state title
By KJ Doyle
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Dons are coming off a special week. The team won over Lubbock High 70-0 to move to 1-0 in district play.

It was a special number because the 70 points came on the same day the Dons were honoring the 70th anniversary of the Carver High Dragons 7-0 victory in the state championship game. It’s the last state championship won in football by an Amarillo based team.

Despite a slow start to the season in non-district, the Dons confidence and commitment hasn’t wavered. Coach Mims explains how it’s finally paying off on the field.

“The craziest thing about our kids is how resilient they are. For us to go have gone into the game 1-4, you would’ve thought we were 4-1. They exude confidence every day. They come out and they work hard every day. So, you could feel some electricity about how they played and about that result. We talked about, go enjoy your long weekend [since] we played Thursday. Seems like forever ago now. They understand the 24-hour rule. You celebrate for 24 hours, and you get back to work and you think about what we need to do to improve and where we need to go from here.”

The dons will travel to Abilene Cooper to continue district play this week.

