Innovation Outpost offering event to learn skills for new careers

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Innovation Outpost in Amarillo is hosting an event to learn new skills for new careers.

The press release said the open house event is in person or online.

Innovation Outpost is a non-profit organization that offers a 30 hour, eight week learning sprint for workers with little to no collect experience to quickly gain technical skills.

The organization said people from all types of backgrounds join in the event, including unemployed, underemployed, high-potential employees.

The certificate programs do not have fees.

To join in person tomorrow on Friday, it is from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 1220 S. Polk St. For online, go here.

