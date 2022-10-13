DPS: Alcohol believed to be a factor of crash resulting 2 dead on I-27 and McCormick

Who's Hiring?
By KyLeah Frazier and Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS says alcohol is believed to be a factor of a crash that resulted two people dead on I-27 and McCormick this morning.

According to DPS, today at around 2:30 a.m., a Ford truck was traveling southbound (the wrong direction) in the left lane of northbound I-27, approaching the McCormick Road overpass.

A Nissan Sentra, driven by 21-year-old Alicia Bustos with passenger 21-year-old Analuisa Mendoza was traveling northbound on I-27 in the left lane of the same area.

The two vehicles traveled over the McCormick overpass at the same time and crashed head-on in the left lane.

The Ford came to rest in the left lane and left shoulder facing southeast and caught fire after impact.

The Nissan spun around and was pushed backwards by the impact and came to rest on the right shoulder facing north.

A first responder was able to pull Bustos out of the vehicle before it became fully engulfed with flames.

The driver of the Ford had been drinking alcohol. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The driver of the Ford was transported to a hospital with serious injuries and is in stable condition.

DPS says, Bustos and Mendoza were pronounced dead on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

The crash remains under investigation.

