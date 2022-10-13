Cool and Calm

After another weak overnight front, temperatures can be expected to be even calmer for your Thursday. Morning lows will drop into the 40s for most of the area with some 30s being seen as well. Daytime highs will climb into the 60s and 70s with winds at about 5-10 mph with sunny skies. Highs will climb into the 80s for Friday and Saturday, but Sunday is when things change in a big way, as a low pressure system clashes with a cold front, dropping us into the 50s for our high temperatures, with some shower chances to go with it.

