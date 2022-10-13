Businesses, retailers looking to fill seasonal job openings

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Its that time of year again with only 10 Sunday’s until Christmas, and business’s are preparing for this year’s holiday shopping season.

Some retailers are having trouble filling open positions and are having to be creative.

Many businesses will be offering full-time and part-time positions.

The Work Boot in Wolfin Square is prepping the store for the seasonal shopping rush.

“So here over at the Work Boot, we are getting ready to gear up for the holiday’s and we got tons of inventory coming in everyday and we would love to have some more employee’s come out and work with us this season. So stop by to fill out an application or drop off a resume,” said Toby Lee, sales associate at the Work Boot.

UPS is offering job offers within 30 minutes of applying. Michael’s craft store is hiring 15,000 positions across the U.S and Amazon is hiring 150,000.

These are just a few of the many corporations that are hiring ahead of the holidays.

For more information about available seasonal jobs in Amarillo, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.