AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BBB and UCI have partnered to host Free Fall Shred day.

The free shred day will be on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Med Center parking lot at 3rd and Soncy.

Bring your papers where BBB in partnership with UCI to shred it for free.

It is a drive up and drop off set up.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.