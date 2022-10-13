Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Amarillo Police Department proposes Police Reserve Force

The Amarillo Police Department’s neighborhood patrol officer's unit has been successful in six...
The Amarillo Police Department’s neighborhood patrol officer's unit has been successful in six different neighborhoods around Amarillo.(KFDA)
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department could soon have a Police Reserve Force pending city council approval.

This week APD submitted a proposal to the city council for a Police Reserve Force.

The force will create a small pool of volunteers who can serve as backups, and help with incidents, special events, and emergencies.

Applicants for the reserve will be former APD officers who left in good standing.

“This is a good way for those officers to keep a connection to the department and we also get to capitalize on the institutional knowledge and the training and skills that those officers have,” says Martin Birkenfeld, chief of police, APD. “They can bring back on a volunteer basis and help us out sometimes.”

The reserve officers will have the same authority as full-time officers but are in a different category since they are volunteers.

Birkenfeld says the ranks will draw from those either retired or discharged.

“The value that we get out of an experienced trained officer is priceless,” says Birkenfeld.

Birkenfeld says the cost for the reserve force would be nominal and will use the same equipment as full-time officers including gun belts and uniforms.

“They get to keep the connections, they get to see their friends, and their police family that they’ve been a part of for either a few years or in some cases for 30 to 40 years as a retiree,” says Birkenfeld.

Potter County Sheriff’s Office has used a reserve force for several years.

“It’s very helpful for us if we’re short-handed or if we have a big event,” says Sheriff Brian Thomas, PCSO.

Thomas says some officers cover for full-timers over holidays.

“They can come in and fill those shifts up and cover those shifts when we’re short-handed or need extra people,” says Thomas.

APD estimates the Police Reserve Force will be completed in six months.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northbound I-27 has been shutdown due to a fatal crash resulting in the death of two people.
DPS: Alcohol believed to be a factor of crash resulting 2 dead on I-27 and McCormick
17-year-old Eleazar Suarez has been charged for assaulting two public officials at the...
Teen accused of shooting deputy, firefighter at Tri-State Fair booked in jail
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash resulting in one dead in Randall...
1 dead after crash in Randall County
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
A man is facing federal charges after officials found around $760,000 worth of drugs during a...
Man facing federal charges after officials find $760,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Potter County

Latest News

#opencrossbar
‘This belongs to everybody’: Hidden Cross Bar Ranch could soon see public access
Northbound I-27 has been shutdown due to a fatal crash resulting in the death of two people.
DPS: Alcohol believed to be a factor of crash resulting 2 dead on I-27 and McCormick
3 Amarillo area teachers honored for Teachers Rise for September
3 Amarillo area teachers honored for Teachers on the Rise for September
Amarillo resident Haley Shawn Benedetti has been indicted by a federal grand jury for obtaining...
Woman accused of using fake identity to secure auto loan through City Bank