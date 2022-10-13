Amarillo Police Department proposes Police Reserve Force

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department could soon have a Police Reserve Force pending city council approval.

This week APD submitted a proposal to the city council for a Police Reserve Force.

The force will create a small pool of volunteers who can serve as backups, and help with incidents, special events, and emergencies.

Applicants for the reserve will be former APD officers who left in good standing.

“This is a good way for those officers to keep a connection to the department and we also get to capitalize on the institutional knowledge and the training and skills that those officers have,” says Martin Birkenfeld, chief of police, APD. “They can bring back on a volunteer basis and help us out sometimes.”

The reserve officers will have the same authority as full-time officers but are in a different category since they are volunteers.

Birkenfeld says the ranks will draw from those either retired or discharged.

“The value that we get out of an experienced trained officer is priceless,” says Birkenfeld.

Birkenfeld says the cost for the reserve force would be nominal and will use the same equipment as full-time officers including gun belts and uniforms.

“They get to keep the connections, they get to see their friends, and their police family that they’ve been a part of for either a few years or in some cases for 30 to 40 years as a retiree,” says Birkenfeld.

Potter County Sheriff’s Office has used a reserve force for several years.

“It’s very helpful for us if we’re short-handed or if we have a big event,” says Sheriff Brian Thomas, PCSO.

Thomas says some officers cover for full-timers over holidays.

“They can come in and fill those shifts up and cover those shifts when we’re short-handed or need extra people,” says Thomas.

APD estimates the Police Reserve Force will be completed in six months.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.