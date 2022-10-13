Who's Hiring?
Amarillo High Sandies start playoff run with high hopes of state championship

VIDEO: Amarillo High Sandies starts playoff run with high hopes of state championship
By KJ Doyle
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High tennis team is coming off a 10-1 victory to open the playoffs on Tuesday.

On the boys’ side, one game went to a super tiebreaker that the Sandies managed to pull out. The number two ranked team in the state is looking to continue that success amid a jampacked schedule and head coach Koby Otto is making sure they’re not too overworked.

“We gave them today off to get all their missing schoolwork made up and everything. We’ll have full practice tomorrow, get on the bus Friday morning to Midland where we play El Paso Jefferson. At this point, we’ve played so much and we’ve had so many practices that we’re battle ready. So, I’m not too concerned about missing a day to let them get their make-up work done because if we keep advancing in the playoffs, they’re gonna miss a lot of school. We want to give them the opportunity to not be stressed over their grades.”

As coach mentioned, next up for the postseason run will be a long trip down to Midland to play against a team also making a long trip: El Paso Jefferson. That game is at 1:30 p.m. CT this Friday.

