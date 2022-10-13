Who's Hiring?
Amarillo College receives $3 million gift from FirstBank Southwest for athletics program

This gift establishes FirstBank Southwest as the Founding Sponsor of AC's newly rekindled...
This gift establishes FirstBank Southwest as the Founding Sponsor of AC’s newly rekindled intercollegiate athletics program.(Source: Amarillo College)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College has announced that it has received $3 million from FirstBank Southwest for its athletics program.

The money will go to renovations for the new FirstBank Southwest Center, which is expected to be completed around the first of the year.

Renovations to the fitness center include a second story expansion on the south side that looks out on Memorial Park and will feature cardio and strength training equipment.

“We’re very excited about this gift,” said Andy Marshall, President and Chief Executive Officer at FBSW. “It’s the largest gift we’ve ever given at any level, anywhere, and we put a lot of thought into it. What we ultimately concluded is that Amarillo College and our community are thoroughly intertwined, particularly through the College’s commitment to workforce training.”

This gift establishes FirstBank Southwest as the Founding Sponsor of AC’s newly rekindled intercollegiate athletics program.

The $3 million gift will not only provide a significant boost to AC’s $45 million comprehensive campaign, Badger Bold, but it also represents one of the largest single philanthropic gifts ever received in the 93-year history of Amarillo College.

“This is an overwhelming and impactful gift,” AC President Russell Lowery-Hart said. “You do not need an entire handful of fingers to count the number of philanthropic gifts the College has received of this magnitude; this is rare.”

Once it opens, the facility will provide a volleyball-specific home for AC volleyball, offices and workout facilities for the Badger baseball and cross-country team, and a premiere fitness center for students, faculty, and staff.

Affordable memberships will also be available for the entire community.

AC, which had not participated in intercollegiate athletics since the mid-1980s, returned to the competitive arena in 2022.

“We are on the cusp of opening the nerve center for out intercollegiate athletics program, a building that features a world-class volleyball venue, and we are beyond gratified to have FirstBank Southwest’s enormous support in all that we are doing to reestablish the athletics program at AC,” White Said.

