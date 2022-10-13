3 Amarillo area teachers honored for Teachers on the Rise for September

Who's Hiring?
3 Amarillo area teachers honored for Teachers Rise for September(The United Family)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread announced the September winners of the 10th annual Teachers on the Rise program.

Congratulations to Ronnie Hamilton of George Washington Carver Elementary Academy (Amarillo ISD), Dayna McMillan of Happy ISD and Christopher Woodcook of Clarendon High School (Clarendon ISD).

“We want to congratulate all of our teachers and students who were a part of this first round of winners,” said Nancy Sharp, corporate engagement director for The United Family. “There are so many teachers who are deserving of recognition in our communities. With the whole year ahead of us, we encourage everyone to keep nominating!”

Winning teachers receive a $100 United Supermarkets gift card, $100 American Express gift card from Liberty Packaging in Amarillo and a gift basket full of Mrs Baird’s goodies.

The students who nominate a winning teacher also receive a $50 American Express gift card.

