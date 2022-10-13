Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

2 dead after crash on northbound I-27 near McCormick

Northbound I-27 has been shutdown due to a fatal crash resulting in the death of two people.
Northbound I-27 has been shutdown due to a fatal crash resulting in the death of two people.(Source: Gray News | Stock)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Northbound I-27 has been shutdown due to a fatal crash resulting in the death of two people.

According to DPS, the crash occurred on the overpass at McCormick.

Northbound traffic is being diverted onto the service road at the FM 2219 exit.

DPS advises anyone traveling northbound on I-27 to consider taking an alternate route.

More information will be given once it is available.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old Eleazar Suarez has been charged for assaulting two public officials at the...
Teen accused of shooting deputy, firefighter at Tri-State Fair booked in jail
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash resulting in one dead in Randall...
1 dead after crash in Randall County
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
A man is facing federal charges after officials found around $760,000 worth of drugs during a...
Man facing federal charges after officials find $760,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Potter County

Latest News

Since July, residential dumpster collections are only being picked up once a week, and Amarillo...
‘We’re getting awful close’: City of Amarillo moving closer to twice a week residential collections
17-year-old Eleazar Suarez has been charged for assaulting two public officials at the...
Teen accused of shooting deputy, firefighter at Tri-State Fair booked in jail
Students currently enrolled at the River Road High School vocational program are able to...
Wildcat School of Cosmetology students to graduate with cosmetology, barber licenses this year
John Stiff Skate Park Graffiti Removal
ServPro helping remove harsh graffiti at John Stiff skate park