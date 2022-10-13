2 dead after crash on northbound I-27 near McCormick

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Northbound I-27 has been shutdown due to a fatal crash resulting in the death of two people.

According to DPS, the crash occurred on the overpass at McCormick.

Northbound traffic is being diverted onto the service road at the FM 2219 exit.

DPS advises anyone traveling northbound on I-27 to consider taking an alternate route.

More information will be given once it is available.

