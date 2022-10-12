Who's Hiring?
Wildcat School of Cosmetology students to graduate with cosmetology, barber licenses this year

Students currently enrolled at the River Road High School vocational program are able to walk away with two certifications in one
By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This years enrolled class at the Wildcat School of Cosmetology has the ability to walk away with not one, but technically two certifications.

This year the state of Texas announced it will combine cosmetology and barbering licenses.

There won’t be a difference between the two anymore, they will essentially merge.

Students currently enrolled at the River Road High School vocational program, specifically in the cosmetology program, are able to walk away with both certifications in one.

Eddi Guerrero, current student, says with his narrow focused goal to deal only with cutting hair. He will benefit tremendously from this change.

Chrys Putnam, director and teacher of the Wildcat School of Cosmetology, explains why this change is exciting, especially for current student, Guerrero.

“Eddi, for example was very interested in becoming a barber and since we don’t have a barber program that we offer here, he joined cosmetology, but very soon the state is combining those license so he is actually going to get to leave here with his barber’s license so that’s very exciting,” Putnam said.

This will be the seventh graduating class from the cosmetology school at River Road and the first round of student’s to experience the change.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

