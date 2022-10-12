ServPro helping remove harsh graffiti at John Stiff skate park

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - ServPro is working with the City of Amarillo to remove some of the graffiti at John Stiff Memorial Skate Park.

“This is what one day of service you can do to help make the city a little bit better. Anybody who utilize the skate park, they don’t need to see negative messages,” said Michael Weaver, Vice President of Operations of Servpro

ServPro is has volunteered time and knowledge to help make the city look better by removing the harsh graffiti at the park.

“I’m hoping that it makes it more comfortable for for kids, for their parents for people to just be able to come and not have to see things that make them uncomfortable and make them not want to utilize all of this beautiful space,” said Michael Weaver.

Though ServPro spent a full day at John Stiff, they were only able to make a small dent in the ever growing graffiti.

“We could clean it and even though we can spend you know a few hours out here cleaning it unfortunately, it’ll be like this and a couple of weeks. There has to be a longer term solution,” said Selina Smith, Sales and Marketing Coordinator for ServPro.

Skaters at the park were glad to see some of the graffiti removed and hope it will continue to get better

“In order to undo when people do bad things like this, there isn’t a budget there to do it,” said Michael Weaver.

Skaters and ServPro hope in the future, all will keep the skate park clean for future skaters.

“Hopefully the skaters that come out here to enjoy this park will help clean keep it clean and maybe hold each other accountable,” Said Selina Smith.

