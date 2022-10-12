Raiders Snap Demons District Winning Streak

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders pulled out the 17-13 nail bitter upset over the Dumas Demons. After coming off a 52-21 loss against the Canadian Wildcats the week before, the Raiders handed the Demons their first district loss since 2016 breaking a 19 district game winning streak.

“After that Canadian week, they just had a great workout. Like I said they showed up you know, they were, like I said, it was one of the better atmospheres of practice we have had all year. They were just, it felt good. I think they knew that we did not play Raider football that night. You have to manage the ups and the downs, try to stay steady. You know, don’t get too high, don’t get too low. Some good things are going to happen, some bad things are going to happen. You know our guys did, they stayed pretty steady,” said Randall head coach Gaylon Selman.

The test for the Raiders does not end there though. Randall is set to face off against a tough Pampa Harvesters team this Friday night for its next district match up. Raiders team captain and center Bryce Melton says this games means a little more.

“It’s a lot.. there’s a lot of redemption that we want, but we know not to come in there too bigheaded, not worrying about anything. Just go in there and just play how we know how to play,” said Melton.

Both the Raiders and Harvesters are coming into this game 5-2 and with a district win under their belts. The game will be played at Pampa, with kickoff at 7:00p.m.

