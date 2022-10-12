Doppler Dave’s Forecast Includes Chilly Mornings but Mild Afternoons

After a nippy and brisk morning, winds diminished and highs warmed nicely above 70 for most areas today. Somewhat of a repeat can be expected tomorrow with morning lows in the mid 50s followed by afternoon high sin the low to mid 70s. A brief warm up above 80 is expected Friday just before another cold front arrives for the weekend. At this time it appears Saturday will still be warm in the 70s but cooler air and rain chances will arrive for Sunday with temps closer to 60 degrees.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.