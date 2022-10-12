Who's Hiring?
Deadline to register for 2022 Peace of Mind Conference is this Friday

Anyone who struggles with mental health or wants to help those around them who do can learn at...
Anyone who struggles with mental health or wants to help those around them who do can learn at a mental health conference later this month hosted by the Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The registration deadline for the 2022 Peace of Mind Conference, hosted by the Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance, is this Friday.

The free conference runs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 at Xcel Energy, located at 790 S. Buchanan St.

The conference will have three sessions, and includes speakers who are experts in the peer movement or those who have firsthand experiences.

Peer professionals, peer supervisors and clinical professionals can receive up to 3.0 CEU credits at no charge by attending the sessions.

Here is an overview of the conference:

  • Session One: “An Overview of Peer Programs for Employers” will have speakers Amanda Bowman and Amy Pierce, both with Via Hope of Austin.
  • Session Two: “Faces and Roles of Recovery” will have speakers Amarillo Mental Health Consumers Executive Director Tony Foster, Community Volunteer Jim Whitton and Central Plains Center’s Peery Recovery Services Department Recovery and Outreach Coach Rico Goff.
  • Session Three: “Using Personal Lived Experience in a Professional Role” will have speakers Texas Panhandle Centers Peer Support Program Supervisor Ross Womble and Goff.
  • A resource fair that highlights organizations that offer peer support services in the area.

To register for the conference, go here.

