Congressman Ronny Jackson hosting town hall in Canadian

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANADIAN, Texas (KFDA) - The Office of Congressman Ronny Jackson announced that Congressman Jackson will host town halls in Canadian.

The event will be on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 3 p.m. at the Hemphill County Exhibition Center (Sand Sage Room).

Jackson will offer introductory remarks and take questions from constituents.

This event is open to the public and no RSVP is necessary.

Additional questions should be directed to Congressman Jackson’s Amarillo office at (806) 641-5600.

