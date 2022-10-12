Borger family sentenced for participation in Capitol riots

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A judge has sentenced five members of a Borger family who participated in the January 6 Capitol riots.

Dawn and Thomas Munn will spend 14 days in jail after pleading guilty to illegally protesting in the Capitol building, CNN reports.

Kayli, Joshua and Kristi were sentenced to probation and home confinement.

According to court documents, the family climbed into the Capitol through a broken window and entered several rooms including a Senate conference room.

The Munn family is now the largest family to be sentenced for their actions in the riots.

