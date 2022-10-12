Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Artemis I moon rocket gets new launch date

Hurricane Ian caused NASA to move its moon rocket off the launch pad and into shelter, delaying...
Hurricane Ian caused NASA to move its moon rocket off the launch pad and into shelter, delaying the launch until November.(Source: NASA/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA has set a new launch attempt date for the Artemis I mission from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The agency announced it will try again in the early hours of Nov. 14.

The uncrewed mission is just the start of a program that aims to return people to the moon.

Getting this first mission off the ground to test the rocket, spacecraft and subsystems has been a trying endeavor.

A series of issues, including a faulty sensor, a fuel leak and severe weather, has caused NASA to abandon previous launches.

The new timeline means the system could roll out to the launch pad as soon as Nov. 4 and return to Earth on Dec. 9.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash resulting in one dead in Randall...
1 dead after crash in Randall County
A 3-year-old child has died in a mobile home fire in Missouri that also sent two family members...
Child dies in mobile home fire; 2 others sent to hospital: ‘This was a tough day for everyone’
Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
A man whose body was found dismembered in Louisiana has been identified after a foot was found...
Dismembered body identified by DNA from foot found years later, officials say

Latest News

Bear 747, who weighs up to 1,400 pounds, is the biggest bear known to catch salmon at Brooks...
Fat Bear Week crowns its 2022 winner
17-year-old Eleazar Suarez has been charged for assaulting two public officials at the...
Teen accused of shooting deputy, firefighter at Tri-State Fair booked in jail
Floridians in shelters after Hurricane Ian are experiencing hardships.
After Hurricane Ian, residents with homes still underwater are struggling
FILE - A man shops at a supermarket on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in New York. On Thursday, Oct....
EXPLAINER: A huge jump in Social Security payments is coming