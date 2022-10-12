Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help identifying suspect wanted for theft

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is trying to identify a man wanted for theft.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is trying to identify a man wanted for theft.(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is trying to identify a man wanted for theft.

According to Amarillo Crime Stoppers, on Sept. 29, Potter County deputies were called to a gas station west of I-40 on a theft.

The report states that deputies found that the unknow suspect had stolen several automotive items from the gas station.

The suspect was seen leaving the gas station in a blue Ford Focus.

If you have any information about the incident, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your tip leads to the arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash resulting in one dead in Randall...
1 dead after crash in Randall County
A 3-year-old child has died in a mobile home fire in Missouri that also sent two family members...
Child dies in mobile home fire; 2 others sent to hospital: ‘This was a tough day for everyone’
Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
A man whose body was found dismembered in Louisiana has been identified after a foot was found...
Dismembered body identified by DNA from foot found years later, officials say

Latest News

17-year-old Eleazar Suarez has been charged for assaulting two public officials at the...
Teen accused of shooting deputy, firefighter at Tri-State Fair booked in jail
A man is facing federal charges after officials found around $760,000 worth of drugs during a...
Man facing federal charges after officials find $760,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Potter County
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash resulting in one dead in Randall...
1 dead after crash in Randall County
The idea of Amarillo becoming a sister city to a Ukrainian city was discussed at City Hall...
Amarillo city leaders discuss becoming sister city with Ukraine to offer more support