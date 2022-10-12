Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help identifying suspect wanted for theft

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is trying to identify a man wanted for theft.

According to Amarillo Crime Stoppers, on Sept. 29, Potter County deputies were called to a gas station west of I-40 on a theft.

The report states that deputies found that the unknow suspect had stolen several automotive items from the gas station.

The suspect was seen leaving the gas station in a blue Ford Focus.

If you have any information about the incident, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your tip leads to the arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

