Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help identifying suspect wanted for theft
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is trying to identify a man wanted for theft.
According to Amarillo Crime Stoppers, on Sept. 29, Potter County deputies were called to a gas station west of I-40 on a theft.
The report states that deputies found that the unknow suspect had stolen several automotive items from the gas station.
The suspect was seen leaving the gas station in a blue Ford Focus.
If you have any information about the incident, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
If your tip leads to the arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
