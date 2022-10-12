AC presenting special musical project to honor Latin American immigrants in the U.S.

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College is presenting a special musical project to honor Latin American immigrants in the U.S.

On Friday, Oct. 14, at 7:30 pm., Javier Jara and his team of collaborators will present “Our Rhythms, Our Voices” at the Concert Hall Theater on AC’s Washington Street Campus.

Along with Jara, the band members include bassist Janie Cowan, who played with Bob Dylan, percussionist Michael Longoria, who toured with Patty Griffin and Bob Schneider, and violinists Abigal Shiman and Chamille Scheiss, who played in orchestras around the world. All music is composed by Jara, with lyrics by Yahir Duran.

Jara, who is married to Amarillo Native Jane O’Brien, undertook the musical project with support from a Humanities Texas grant.

AC said Jara and his team interviewed immigrants to celebrate songs that will primarily use the rhythms from their native lands.

The tour is celebrating Latin American immigrants’ diversity, cultural heritage, and their contributions to the U.S.

Photographer Alejandro Moreno-Alanis will showcase portraits of each person interviewed along with significant quotations in accompanying panels.

The event is free and open to the public.

