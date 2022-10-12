Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

AC presenting special musical project to honor Latin American immigrants in the U.S.

Amarillo College Campus (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo College Campus (Source: KFDA)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College is presenting a special musical project to honor Latin American immigrants in the U.S.

On Friday, Oct. 14, at 7:30 pm., Javier Jara and his team of collaborators will present “Our Rhythms, Our Voices” at the Concert Hall Theater on AC’s Washington Street Campus.

Along with Jara, the band members include bassist Janie Cowan, who played with Bob Dylan, percussionist Michael Longoria, who toured with Patty Griffin and Bob Schneider, and violinists Abigal Shiman and Chamille Scheiss, who played in orchestras around the world. All music is composed by Jara, with lyrics by Yahir Duran.

Jara, who is married to Amarillo Native Jane O’Brien, undertook the musical project with support from a Humanities Texas grant.

AC said Jara and his team interviewed immigrants to celebrate songs that will primarily use the rhythms from their native lands.

The tour is celebrating Latin American immigrants’ diversity, cultural heritage, and their contributions to the U.S.

Photographer Alejandro Moreno-Alanis will showcase portraits of each person interviewed along with significant quotations in accompanying panels.

The event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old Eleazar Suarez has been charged for assaulting two public officials at the...
Teen accused of shooting deputy, firefighter at Tri-State Fair booked in jail
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash resulting in one dead in Randall...
1 dead after crash in Randall County
A 3-year-old child has died in a mobile home fire in Missouri that also sent two family members...
Child dies in mobile home fire; 2 others sent to hospital: ‘This was a tough day for everyone’
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game

Latest News

Anyone who struggles with mental health or wants to help those around them who do can learn at...
Deadline to register for 2022 Peace of Mind Conference is this Friday
The Office of Congressman Ronny Jackson announced that Congressman Jackson will host town halls...
Congressman Ronny Jackson hosting town hall in Canadian
2nd Cup
2ND CUP: Impact Laser Therapy treating those who suffer from pain, inflammation pt. 2
2nd Cup
2ND CUP: Chip Chandler; WT Fall Choir Concert to celebrate "Human Spirit and Unity" at 8 P.M.