About Where We Should Be

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
We’re waking up to some blustery conditions on our Wednesday morning thanks to an overnight cold front. These winds are around 15-25 mph, so some blowing dust can be expected, but the good news is, winds will calm as we head towards the afternoon. Temperature-wise, we’ll see 50s and 60s to start the day, but thanks to the front, daytime highs are topping out around 5-10 degrees cooler than yesterday, putting us in the mid-70s, which is where our normals sit for this time of year. Rain chances look pretty well non-existent until Sunday, where a stronger cold front should arrive.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

