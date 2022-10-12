1 dead after crash in Randall County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash resulting in one dead in Randall County.

According to officials, on Oct. 10, at around 3:35 p.m., the Randall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on FM 2186, west of Amarillo.

The report states that a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on FM 2186 when the driver failed to yield right of way and turned left in front of a Mack dump truck.

The Mack truck hit the Silverado in the front and then rolled into a ditch.

Witnesses were able to pull the driver out of the Silverado as it was catching fire.

The driver of the Silverado, 82-year-old Winford Grant, was taken to Amarillo Northwest Texas Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Mack truck, 53-year-old Charles Rankin, was treated and released at the scene.

The crash is under investigation and more information will be given once it is available.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.