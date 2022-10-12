Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

1 dead after crash in Randall County

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash resulting in one dead in Randall...
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash resulting in one dead in Randall County.(MGN)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash resulting in one dead in Randall County.

According to officials, on Oct. 10, at around 3:35 p.m., the Randall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on FM 2186, west of Amarillo.

The report states that a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on FM 2186 when the driver failed to yield right of way and turned left in front of a Mack dump truck.

The Mack truck hit the Silverado in the front and then rolled into a ditch.

Witnesses were able to pull the driver out of the Silverado as it was catching fire.

The driver of the Silverado, 82-year-old Winford Grant, was taken to Amarillo Northwest Texas Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Mack truck, 53-year-old Charles Rankin, was treated and released at the scene.

The crash is under investigation and more information will be given once it is available.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 3-year-old child has died in a mobile home fire in Missouri that also sent two family members...
Child dies in mobile home fire; 2 others sent to hospital: ‘This was a tough day for everyone’
Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game
A man whose body was found dismembered in Louisiana has been identified after a foot was found...
Dismembered body identified by DNA from foot found years later, officials say
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
According to police, 17-year-old Elijah DeWitte was found dead Wednesday night in the Sugarloaf...
2 young men arrested in fatal shooting of high school football star

Latest News

The idea of Amarillo becoming a sister city to a Ukrainian city was discussed at City Hall...
Amarillo city leaders discuss becoming sister city with Ukraine to offer more support
Thompson park old field lighting
City of Amarillo approves $7.5 million for new LED field lighting
Scotts Flowers says they find new ways to make their products fun and creative
‘Inflation is hurting everyone’: Amarillo flower shops find special ways to take on the challenge of inflation
The 100 Club of the Panhandle standing behind the badge
The 100 Club of the Panhandle standing behind the badge