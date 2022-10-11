TTUHSC hosting free health fair this Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is hosting a free health fair this Thursday.

The university is celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Months by hosting Amarillo Celebración.

The health fair is from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Oct. 13 at Pharmacy Academic Center at the TTUHSC Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy., 1310 S. Coulter St.

The fair will have free COVID-19 vaccines, free health screenings, health information and giveaways.

The fair is open to the community.

For more details, email Cindy Veigel at cindy.veigel@ttuhsc.edu.

