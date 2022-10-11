Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

TTUHSC hosting free health fair this Thursday

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is hosting a free health fair this Thursday.
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is hosting a free health fair this Thursday.(KOSA)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is hosting a free health fair this Thursday.

The university is celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Months by hosting Amarillo Celebración.

The health fair is from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Oct. 13 at Pharmacy Academic Center at the TTUHSC Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy., 1310 S. Coulter St.

The fair will have free COVID-19 vaccines, free health screenings, health information and giveaways.

The fair is open to the community.

For more details, email Cindy Veigel at cindy.veigel@ttuhsc.edu.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man whose body was found dismembered in Louisiana has been identified after a foot was found...
Dismembered body identified by DNA from foot found years later, officials say
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game
DPS are investigating after finding around $385,000 worth in drugs during a traffic stop in...
2 arrested after DPS finds around $385,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Oldham County
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash

Latest News

The 100 Club of the Panhandle standing behind the badge
The 100 Club of the Panhandle standing behind the badge
The city of Fritch has lifted a water boil notice today.
Fritch lifts boil water notice today
Source: The Bridge Children's Advocacy Center
The Bridge asking for donations to give to children
Arby’s is set to donate over $3 million to the Local Amarillo Community through its Make a...
Arby’s to support Amarillo Community through Make a Difference Campaign