TTUHSC hosting free health fair this Thursday
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is hosting a free health fair this Thursday.
The university is celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Months by hosting Amarillo Celebración.
The health fair is from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Oct. 13 at Pharmacy Academic Center at the TTUHSC Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy., 1310 S. Coulter St.
The fair will have free COVID-19 vaccines, free health screenings, health information and giveaways.
The fair is open to the community.
For more details, email Cindy Veigel at cindy.veigel@ttuhsc.edu.
