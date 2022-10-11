Winds shifting out of the southwest will lead to clear and warm conditions today. Before that though, some more patchy fog will be possible throughout the morning. But once we clear, expect 20-30 mph winds out of the southwest, which will bring temperatures into the 80s area-wide. Thanks to our upper-level setup, a cold front will begin to push into the north overnight tonight, which will bring temperatures down into the 70s. For the rest of the week, things look quiet, but a stronger cold front and low pressure system come in for the weekend, cooling us down and bringing better rain chances with it.

