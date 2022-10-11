Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Mixed Bag

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Winds shifting out of the southwest will lead to clear and warm conditions today. Before that though, some more patchy fog will be possible throughout the morning. But once we clear, expect 20-30 mph winds out of the southwest, which will bring temperatures into the 80s area-wide. Thanks to our upper-level setup, a cold front will begin to push into the north overnight tonight, which will bring temperatures down into the 70s. For the rest of the week, things look quiet, but a stronger cold front and low pressure system come in for the weekend, cooling us down and bringing better rain chances with it.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS are investigating after finding around $385,000 worth in drugs during a traffic stop in...
2 arrested after DPS finds around $385,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Oldham County
Dasha Sharnell Bishop, 23, is charged with felony interference with custody, authorities said.
Woman arrested after refusing to let children leave sleepover, police say
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
FILE - The Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play an NFL football game at Raymond James...
Boy tackled by security after running on field at Bucs game
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Rain Moving Away
Rain Moves Away
Monday Outlook with Shelden 10/10
Monday Outlook with Shelden 10/10
Shelden Web Graphic
Quieting Down