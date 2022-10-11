Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Jury in 3rd trial won’t hear earlier results in Whitmer plot

This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and Jackson County Sheriff's Office, show, from left, Paul Bellar, Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico. A scheme to kidnap Michigan's governor in 2020 will get yet another airing in a different court when three men face trial Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, just weeks before voters consider whether to reelect Gretchen Whitmer to a second term. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar are charged in Jackson County, Mich., with three crimes, including providing material support for terrorist acts.(Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and Jackson County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The results of two federal trials won’t be shared with jurors hearing evidence against three men who are charged in connection with a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

A judge made his ruling Monday after a fourth day of testimony against Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar. They’re charged in Jackson, Michigan, with providing material support for a terrorist act.

Jurors haven’t heard that two men were acquitted of conspiracy charges in federal court in a separate trial and two more were convicted.

Judge Thomas Wilson says disclosing the results to the jury might be unfair to prosecutors who are running the state trial against Morrison, Musico and Bellar.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS are investigating after finding around $385,000 worth in drugs during a traffic stop in...
2 arrested after DPS finds around $385,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Oldham County
After losing two firefighters, the Panhandle and beyond offered their support for the Dalhart...
Firefighters across state aiding Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department through ‘grieving process’ after lose of 2 crew members
FILE - The Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play an NFL football game at Raymond James...
Boy tackled by security after running on field at Bucs game
Dasha Sharnell Bishop, 23, is charged with felony interference with custody, authorities said.
Woman arrested after refusing to let children leave sleepover, police say
A judge left this critique for her daughter saying, “tan a tad too dark for her age.”
Pageant judge critiques biracial 4-year-old contestant’s complexion, mom says

Latest News

X
Golden Institute provide opportunities for Memphis youth and teens
FILE - A memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,...
Uvalde school superintendent announces retirement
Authorities investigate after two people were hurt in a dynamite truck explosion in Pennsylvania.
Two injured in dynamite truck explosion in Pennsylvania
Fire departments from as far south as Andrews, made their way to Dalhart to honor Fire Chief...
Texas Fire Departments honor fallen Dalhart firemen in funeral procession
"Magnolia" actress Eileen Ryan dies at age 94.
‘Magnolia’ actress Eileen Ryan dies at age 94