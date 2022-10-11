‘Inflation is hurting everyone’: Amarillo flower shops find special ways to take on the challenge of inflation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Shops in the Amarillo area continue to battle inflation and supply issues, but the floral industry is finding special ways to take on the challenge.

Nationally, inflation is hitting businesses hard and locally, many are feeling the crushing impact as well.

Mary Ruth Albracht, owner of Scotts Flowers in downtown Amarillo says, “Inflation is hurting everyone; flowers are a luxury and it is somewhere that people can cut back on, which hurts us tremendously. We do our best to stay afloat, to try and provide service, beautiful flowers, and good quality.”

For flower shops, Albracht says business is usually slow at the start of the fall and doesn’t pick up until around thanksgiving and into the holiday season.

When it comes to competing with big box stores like Walmart or Sam’s, she says they can’t.

Scotts flowers uses their strengths to their advantage, which include their quality of their service, talent, expertise, and experience of 65 years to make their products fun, and creative.

Scotts Flowers says they focus on the quality of their service and products in order to bring happiness to their customers, especially in tough economic times.

Supply issues along with inflation is something the shop is dealing with, but its finding unique ways to stay in business.

Albracht says Scotts Flowers adds things such as pumpkins, scarecrows, witches and cauldrons to their products to really dive into the fall spirit.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.