Funeral services held today for Dalhart firefighters

By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Today was an emotional day in Dalhart at the service for the two firefighters who died last week.

Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department lost Chief Curtis Brown and Firefighter Brendan Torres.

A procession of over 30 different department fire trucks and first responders flowed into Dalhart and lined the street in front of the Rita Blanca Coliseum.

The space was set for 1,000 to pay their respects, but there were several standing in the back and sitting outside.

A line of over 100 first responders flanked the sides of the walkway as the caskets of Chief Brown and Torres were brought in.

The life of Torres was celebrated first.

He was described as knowing his purpose in life and he put others before himself. He always had a smile on his face and prioritized making other’s smile when they were having a bad day.

Torres loved horseback riding, so today more than a dozen men rode on horseback in the procession and to the graveside in honor of Torres and symbolizing his last ride.

Several people spoke including Chief Brown’s daughter and wife.

Chief Brown’s daughter, through tears, talked about how he will never walk her down the isle or meet his grandchildren.

She said she was having car troubles a few weeks ago and called him to come help her.

She said God was working and knew she needed to see her dad one more time.

Chief Brown once said “I chose to be a firefighter. It’s my duty and it’s my call. I will serve no matter what the risk, in a crisis great or small.”

