Doppler Dave Tracks A Quick Cold Front

By Dave Oliver
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Warm, gusty winds from the SW helped boost our highs above 80 today. Tomorrow, morning, however, will bw quite brisk and chilly as a cold front briefly kicks up a blustery wind from the north. Many areas can expect to wake up with lows in the upper 40s, but winds shifting from the NE at 15-25mph. The morning hours will be chilly, but winds will decrease for the afternoon and it will turn out to be a sunny mild day with highs in the low to mid 70s.

