Community speaks on life, legacy of 2 fallen Dalhart firefighters

Firefighter Brendan Torres and Fire Chief Curtis Brown were killed on the night of Oct. 4 while...
Firefighter Brendan Torres and Fire Chief Curtis Brown were killed on the night of Oct. 4 while returning to the station. The crash happened on U.S. 54 in the Texas Panhandle.(Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department)
By Stacy Sakai
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Dalhart and surrounding area communities came together today to honor the life and legacy of two fallen Dalhart firefighters.

Today, the Holy Smokes Fundraiser was in Dalhart to benefit the family’s of Chief Curtis Brown and Firefighter Brendan Torres. Nearly 300 pounds of meat was sold in about seven hours.

Potter County Firefighter Darren Anderson spent seven years with the Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department working under Chief Curtis Brown.

“Curtis was a great guy,” Anderson said. “He pushed us to learn. We trained all the time when we were here which is phenomenal. You don’t see that with too many small departments. When we did something wrong, he was quick to point out and say ‘hey you need to do this and not that. You’re going to put somebody at risk.’ I had a good time up here.”

Friona, like Dalhart, is a small, tightknit community.

Friona Fire Department Chief Danny Campbell spoke about how the deaths of Brown and Torres affects the firefighting community.

“It’s a brotherhood being a firefighter,” Campbell said. “Fortunately in Friona we haven’t had this tragedy, but it’s something you face every call. I don’t have words. We take care of each other.”

