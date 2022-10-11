Who's Hiring?
City of Clovis announces full emergency scale exercise

The City of Clovis has announced the date for the full emergency scale exercise.
The City of Clovis has announced the date for the full emergency scale exercise.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The City of Clovis has announced the date for the full emergency scale exercise.

The emergency exercise will be on Oct. 12, comprising of BNSF Railroad, Clovis Fire Department, Clovis Police Department, and responders from Cannon AFB.

The exercise is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the area of Waldhauser Avenue close to Hull Street overpass.

