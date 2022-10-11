Who's Hiring?
City of Amarillo considers becoming sister city in Ukraine

By Danielle Salazar
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The idea of Amarillo becoming a sister city to a Ukrainian city was discussed at City Hall during today’s meeting.

The founder of Kind House Bakery wants to create opportunities to allow cultural, educational and business exchange with the city of Amarillo.

The relationship between Amarillo and Ukraine has been years in the making.

The Kind House Ukraine Bakery has been open for eight years, helping with gathering and sending medical supplies, hygiene products, and clothes for the people of Ukraine that live in the war zone.

“With the war they’re not able to go work and do the things they need to do that is a difficulty for them, so they keep on trailing on and pulling up their bootstraps just like we do in Amarillo, Texas,” said Glenda Moore, founder of Kind House Ukraine Bakery.

The Mayor of Dnipro, Ukraine wrote a letter of appreciation to the city of Amarillo and for what the community is doing for the people of Ukraine.

For more information on about what is a sister city is click here.

If you would like to become part of Kind House Ukraine Bakery, click here.

