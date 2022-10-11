The Center for Advancement partners with Amarillo College, offering free GED classes for women

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Center for Advancement has partnered with Amarillo College to offer free GED classes for woman.

Enrollment and pre-assessment testing for the classes has started and will continue through Friday, Oct. 21.

The instructor led classes will be held on Tuesday and Thursday mornings or evenings starting Oct. 25, at the Center for Advancement.

All of the testing, workbooks, and instructions are completely free.

