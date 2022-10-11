Who's Hiring?
The Bridge asking for donations to give to children

Source: The Bridge Children's Advocacy Center
Source: The Bridge Children's Advocacy Center
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center is taking donations to give to children.

The Bridge is running low on supplies, and are in need of donations ranging from crayons, coloring pencils, journals, notebooks, word puzzles, coloring books, teddy bears and more.

The items go to the children the nonprofit serves.

To donate any of these items, be sure to call and schedule a time for drop off at (806) 372-2873.

