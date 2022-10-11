Arby’s to support Amarillo Community through Make a Difference Campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Arby’s is set to donate over $3 million to the Local Amarillo Community through its Make a Difference Campaign.

According to the release, the money will be raised as a part of their Make a Difference Campaign to deliver on their mission of “helping kids Dream Big and pursue their dreams with confidence.”

The donations from the benefit will go to the Arby’s Foundation and help to support the Arby’s Amarillo partner, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle, Inc.

“The Make a Difference Campaign is a time when our restaurants and our guests come together to support kids in their community and across the country. We are proud to partner with local organizations that make such a great impact, like Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle, Inc. and other youth nonprofits,” said Stuart Brown, Executive Director of Inspire Brands Foundation.

Those who donate $1 at the register will receive a coupon for free curly or crinkle fries and a cup of cheddar for dipping on their next visit.

You can visit any Arby’s location to make a $1 donation now through Oct. 23.

To make a donation online, click here.

